Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.59M, closed the last trade at $5.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -8.42% during that session. The INZY stock price is -32.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.80 and 54.17% above the 52-week low of $2.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.63K shares.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Sporting -8.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INZY stock price touched $5.87 or saw a rise of 19.7%. Year-to-date, Inozyme Pharma Inc shares have moved 37.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) have changed -5.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inozyme Pharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.03%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and -2.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -6.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.10%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.77% with a share float percentage of 93.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inozyme Pharma Inc having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 4.25 million shares worth more than $23.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.39 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $12.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $4.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.