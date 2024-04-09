iBio Inc (IBIO) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) has a beta value of -3.44 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.26M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -1147.79% off its 52-week high price of $28.20 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IBIO stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 30.46%. Year-to-date, iBio Inc shares have moved 64.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) have changed 91.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 59320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

iBio Inc (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.72% over the past 5 years.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.22% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iBio Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94550.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.