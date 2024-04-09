Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Shares Have Gain 27.94% Over The Past Month

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83B, closed the recent trade at $8.06 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 7.90% during that session. The HBM stock price is 6.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.53 and 51.12% above the 52-week low of $3.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Sporting 7.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HBM stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved 46.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed 27.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.61%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $365.45 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $373.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.17% over the past 5 years.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.08% with a share float percentage of 66.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 34.37 million shares worth more than $164.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, GMT Capital Corp held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 16.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.98 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 7.07 million shares of worth $42.05 million while later fund manager owns 6.99 million shares of worth $34.05 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.