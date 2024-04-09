How Will Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Perform In Months To Come?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.00M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.50% during that session. The NAK stock price is -38.71% off its 52-week high price of $0.43 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Sporting -4.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NAK stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved -4.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.75% over the past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.45% with a share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, Llc with over 32.07 million shares worth more than $7.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kopernik Global Investors, Llc held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 7.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 18.27 million shares of worth $5.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.