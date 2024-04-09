How Will Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Perform In Months To Come?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.79M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it 3.16% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -786.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.33 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting 3.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATXI stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -11.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.07% over the past 5 years.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 3.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avenue Therapeutics Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 52986.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61993.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 9082.0 shares of worth $10625.0 while later fund manager owns 6236.0 shares of worth $6766.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.