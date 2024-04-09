How Is The Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.95M, closed the recent trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 16.94% during that session. The NIU stock price is -128.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.82 and 25.59% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 367.25K shares.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting 16.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NIU stock price touched $2.11 or saw a fall of -1.44%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies ADR shares have moved -3.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed 21.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.70%. 2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $468.33 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 182.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.98%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.32% with a share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies ADR having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.77 million shares worth more than $3.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.