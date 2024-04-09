How Is Rio Tinto plc ADR. (NYSE: RIO) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.32B, closed the recent trade at $67.33 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The RIO stock price is -11.53% off its 52-week high price of $75.09 and 13.46% above the 52-week low of $58.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RIO stock price touched $67.33 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Rio Tinto plc ADR shares have moved -9.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rio Tinto plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.72%, compared to 19.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 2.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.35 at a share yield of 6.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.43% with a share float percentage of 11.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rio Tinto plc ADR having a total of 887 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 16.44 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $950.76 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 7.76 million shares of worth $493.98 million while later fund manager owns 6.13 million shares of worth $382.84 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.