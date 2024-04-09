How Is APA Corporation.(NASDAQ: APA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 3.30 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.93B, closed the recent trade at $34.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The APA stock price is -32.42% off its 52-week high price of $46.15 and 15.44% above the 52-week low of $29.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APA stock price touched $34.85 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved -2.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed 13.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.55%, compared to -4.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 145.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -2.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.00%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.16% with a share float percentage of 85.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APA Corporation having a total of 940 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 39.72 million shares worth more than $1.36 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $830.0 million and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 9.69 million shares of worth $331.14 million while later fund manager owns 9.09 million shares of worth $368.16 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.