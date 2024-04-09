Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.11M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.84% during that session. The HOOK stock price is -141.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.05 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 545.13K shares.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Sporting 12.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOOK stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Hookipa Pharma Inc shares have moved 4.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have changed 9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hookipa Pharma Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.00% and 77.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.8 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.39 million and $2.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -36.20% for the current quarter and 290.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 58.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.50%.

HOOK Dividends

Hookipa Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.34% with a share float percentage of 48.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hookipa Pharma Inc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 5.67 million shares worth more than $4.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 million and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 1.4 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.