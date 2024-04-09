Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : PainReform Ltd (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32M, closed the recent trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 10.25% during that session. The PRFX stock price is -1275.52% off its 52-week high price of $26.41 and 21.35% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14370.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.89K shares.

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Sporting 10.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRFX stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, PainReform Ltd shares have moved -30.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) have changed -3.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 13880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.93% with a share float percentage of 31.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PainReform Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13472.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26283.0 and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.