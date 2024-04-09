Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Shares Gain $0.3 After Investor Confidence Raised

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.84B, closed the recent trade at $9.23 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The HMY stock price is 1.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.13 and 63.06% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.97 million shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HMY stock price touched $9.23 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 50.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have changed 29.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 139.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.78%, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.37% with a share float percentage of 32.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 53.25 million shares worth more than $223.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 8.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lingotto Investment Management Llp, with the holding of over 24.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.13 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 32.88 million shares of worth $123.63 million while later fund manager owns 16.21 million shares of worth $60.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.