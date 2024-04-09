Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Has Risen 1.33%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31B, closed the last trade at $27.73 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The GGAL stock price is 1.3% off its 52-week high price of $27.37 and 64.26% above the 52-week low of $9.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 952.02K shares.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGAL stock price touched $27.73 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares have moved 60.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed 20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 118.69% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.66% over the past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.77% with a share float percentage of 9.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are INCA Investments, LLC with over 2.65 million shares worth more than $45.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, INCA Investments, LLC held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.21 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $7.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $3.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.