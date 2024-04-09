Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -6.52% Stock Price Decline

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.75M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.52% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -86.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting -6.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOSS stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 12.93%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc shares have moved 10.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed -26.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.54.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gossamer Bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.44%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.50% and 57.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 35.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.30% with a share float percentage of 95.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gossamer Bio Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 4.97 million shares worth more than $5.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 4.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 million and represent 1.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $2.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $1.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.