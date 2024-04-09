Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Has Risen 3.51%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65B, closed the last trade at $7.38 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -43.22% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 56.78% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ULCC stock price touched $7.38 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have moved 35.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed -1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.49.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 291.67%, compared to -2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -48.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $854.13 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.71% with a share float percentage of 103.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $1.73 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Indigo Partners LLC held 81.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with the holding of over 7.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.74 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 5.58 million shares of worth $53.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $17.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.