Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Falls -0.29%, Causing Bears To Lose

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.71B, closed the recent trade at $29.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The EPD stock price is -2.04% off its 52-week high price of $29.99 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $25.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EPD stock price touched $29.39 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L P shares have moved 11.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) have changed 4.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L P shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.56%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and 12.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.23 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $12.44 billion and $10.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.40% for the current quarter and 32.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.40%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L P is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 6.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.39% with a share float percentage of 39.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L P having a total of 1,367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marquard & Bahls Ag with over 36.95 million shares worth more than $973.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Marquard & Bahls Ag held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 31.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $832.19 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 30.97 million shares of worth $784.48 million while later fund manager owns 13.88 million shares of worth $367.94 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.