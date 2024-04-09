Does Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.48M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 22.50% during that session. The XLO stock price is -149.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Sporting 22.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XLO stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 167.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have changed 83.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 57630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.96%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.40% and 32.90% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.91% over the past 5 years.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.53% with a share float percentage of 63.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xilio Therapeutics Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 2.81 million shares worth more than $7.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.23 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $1.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.