Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.98M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The DM stock price is -125.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 56.19% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 million shares.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DM stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 11.02%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal Inc shares have moved 39.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) have changed 52.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Desktop Metal Inc (DM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Desktop Metal Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 57.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.8 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $41.32 million and $53.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.20% for the current quarter and -12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -278.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.12% with a share float percentage of 62.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Desktop Metal Inc having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.21 million shares worth more than $41.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.99 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 7.35 million shares of worth $13.01 million while later fund manager owns 6.64 million shares of worth $11.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.