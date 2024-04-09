Coupang Inc (CPNG) Slumps 1.04%, A Gain For Bears

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 16.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.05B, closed the last trade at $18.43 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.04% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -8.46% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 26.7% above the 52-week low of $13.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.67 million shares.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting 1.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CPNG stock price touched $18.43 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc shares have moved 13.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 0.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.54%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.79% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc having a total of 592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 426.16 million shares worth more than $7.42 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 26.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 112.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 37.27 million shares of worth $648.56 million while later fund manager owns 25.7 million shares of worth $447.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.