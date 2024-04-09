Could Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.27M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 11.27% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -283.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.06 and 29.11% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.18K shares.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 11.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VUZI stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved -24.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed 4.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.72.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.9 million and $4.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.50% for the current quarter and -31.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.91% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 19.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.74% with a share float percentage of 44.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vuzix Corporation having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.24 million shares worth more than $22.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.33 million and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.48% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $12.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.76 million shares of worth $10.04 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.