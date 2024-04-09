Could Snowflake Inc (SNOW)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.73B, closed the recent trade at $154.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -53.6% off its 52-week high price of $237.72 and 12.61% above the 52-week low of $135.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.12 million shares.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNOW stock price touched $154.77 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc shares have moved -22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) have changed -4.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snowflake Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.27%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

32 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $785.83 million for the current quarter. 32 have an estimated revenue figure of $826.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.05%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 22 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.59% with a share float percentage of 69.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc having a total of 1,483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 18.69 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 15.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 8.62 million shares of worth $1.52 billion while later fund manager owns 4.58 million shares of worth $805.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.