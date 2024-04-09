Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.02B, closed the recent trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The SID stock price is -32.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 33.88% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.80 million shares.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SID stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares have moved -22.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) have changed -6.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to -11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 164.30% and 266.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 4.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.01% with a share float percentage of 3.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 6.5 million shares worth more than $19.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.94 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $8.57 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $7.76 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.