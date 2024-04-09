Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the recent trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The CIG stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 23.64% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CIG stock price touched $2.58. Year-to-date, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares have moved 12.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) have changed 10.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

CIG Dividends

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 2.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.22% with a share float percentage of 12.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 26.64 million shares worth more than $70.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.87 million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 4.61 million shares of worth $12.12 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $10.52 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.