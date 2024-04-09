Can Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 7.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.77B, closed the last trade at $72.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The WDC stock price is -2.62% off its 52-week high price of $74.86 and 56.18% above the 52-week low of $31.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.18 million shares.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WDC stock price touched $72.95 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corp. shares have moved 39.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 13.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Digital Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.72%, compared to 25.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.70% and 137.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.50%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.33 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corp. having a total of 893 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38.52 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 9.97 million shares of worth $378.17 million while later fund manager owns 8.01 million shares of worth $303.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.