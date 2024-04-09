Can Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) has a beta value of 3.67 and has seen 34.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 97.53% during that session. The MGAM stock price is -312.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.99 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 283.76K shares.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Sporting 97.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGAM stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 25.47%. Year-to-date, Mobile Global Esports Inc shares have moved -26.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) have changed 13.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 99310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.58% with a share float percentage of 6.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile Global Esports Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 22198.0 shares worth more than $10947.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 21434.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10570.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.