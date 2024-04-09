Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.81B, closed the recent trade at $47.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -7.07% off its 52-week high price of $51.33 and 48.06% above the 52-week low of $24.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.37 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CCJ stock price touched $47.94 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corp. shares have moved 11.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 16.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 270.18%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 2,500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $553.82 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $548.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $531.53 million and $349.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.20% for the current quarter and 57.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 85.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.31%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 0.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.41% with a share float percentage of 73.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corp. having a total of 899 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.55 million shares worth more than $706.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 5.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $479.73 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 12.16 million shares of worth $482.19 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $358.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.