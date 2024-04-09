British American Tobacco Plc ADR Shares Are Up -15.80% Since The Beginning Of The Year

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.20B, closed the recent trade at $29.70 per share which meant it 0.02% during that session. The BTI stock price is -26.77% off its 52-week high price of $37.65 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTI stock price touched $29.70 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have moved 1.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed 0.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.28%, compared to 1.80% for the industry.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.92 at a share yield of 9.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.51% with a share float percentage of 6.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with British American Tobacco Plc ADR having a total of 629 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 22.96 million shares worth more than $762.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.73 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 11.72 million shares of worth $367.99 million while later fund manager owns 9.59 million shares of worth $301.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.