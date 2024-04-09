Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Surprises Wall Street With 91.56% Stock Price Gain

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.57M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 91.56% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -1230.65% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 79.03% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 355.03K shares.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting 91.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BSGM stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 27.06%. Year-to-date, Biosig Technologies Inc shares have moved -73.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 77.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed 109.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.54% over the past 5 years.

BSGM Dividends

Biosig Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.51% with a share float percentage of 14.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biosig Technologies Inc having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $0.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.