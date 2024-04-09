Bears Are Back On The Defensive As BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) swung 4.02%

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 8.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64B, closed the last trade at $3.36 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -2.68% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 65.77% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BRFS stock price touched $3.36 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. ADR shares have moved 20.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) have changed 1.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 143.33%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.10% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.67 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.54 billion and $2.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.10% for the current quarter and -2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.58% over the past 5 years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.53% with a share float percentage of 3.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. ADR having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polunin Capital Partners Ltd with over 16.98 million shares worth more than $32.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 15.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.74 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 6.85 million shares of worth $11.23 million while later fund manager owns 6.67 million shares of worth $12.2 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.