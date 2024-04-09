Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) swung 2.35%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.23B, closed the recent trade at $62.59 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The AEM stock price is -0.29% off its 52-week high price of $62.77 and 30.95% above the 52-week low of $43.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 million shares.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AEM stock price touched $62.59 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares have moved 14.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) have changed 14.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.14%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.30% and -12.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.51 billion and $1.71 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.70% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 2.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.56% with a share float percentage of 71.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd having a total of 1,041 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.46 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 18.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $944.55 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 17.43 million shares of worth $792.35 million while later fund manager owns 6.12 million shares of worth $320.63 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.