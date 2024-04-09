Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 10.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20B, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.99% during that session. The BTE stock price is -19.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 25.9% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.09 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Sporting -2.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTE stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp shares have moved 17.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) have changed 21.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baytex Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.24%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and -44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $660.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $699.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $420.67 million and $441.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.00% for the current quarter and 58.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 310.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 1.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.96% with a share float percentage of 37.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ninepoint Partners LP with over 40.0 million shares worth more than $130.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ninepoint Partners LP held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.05 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 9.15 million shares of worth $36.96 million while later fund manager owns 5.41 million shares of worth $17.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.