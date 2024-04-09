B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 14.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73B, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The BTG stock price is -53.85% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.52 million shares.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTG stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, B2gold Corp shares have moved -9.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) have changed 7.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that B2gold Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $417.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $458 million and $470.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.50% for the current quarter and -11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -21.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 5.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.89% with a share float percentage of 67.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2gold Corp having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 143.09 million shares worth more than $510.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 103.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $370.34 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 68.94 million shares of worth $199.23 million while later fund manager owns 68.41 million shares of worth $197.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.27% of company’s outstanding stock.