B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 12.79%

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $806.39M, closed the last trade at $26.37 per share which meant it gained $2.99 on the day or 12.79% during that session. The RILY stock price is -130.26% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 45.16% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Sporting 12.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RILY stock price touched $26.37 or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, B. Riley Financial Inc shares have moved 25.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) have changed 17.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.2.

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.68% over the past 6 months.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 01 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.50 at a share yield of 13.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.76% with a share float percentage of 94.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B. Riley Financial Inc having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.62 million shares worth more than $120.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.83 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1.11 million shares of worth $45.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $23.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.