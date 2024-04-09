Assure Holdings Corp (IONM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.58% during that session. The IONM stock price is -926.87% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 70.15% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting 12.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IONM stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp shares have moved 163.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed 98.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 175.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -640.00% for the current quarter and 68.90% for the next.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 09 and April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.09% with a share float percentage of 3.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 99314.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94348.0 and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.