Analysts Are Recommending Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) As A Buy Candidate

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 16.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $740.65B, closed the last trade at $142.79 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The TSM stock price is -10.93% off its 52-week high price of $158.40 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $81.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.87 million shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TSM stock price touched $142.79 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares have moved 37.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) have changed -4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.92%, compared to 18.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.41 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.30%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.93 at a share yield of 1.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.25% with a share float percentage of 17.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR having a total of 2,375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sanders Capital, LLC with over 42.99 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sanders Capital, LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 42.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.27 billion and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 23.81 million shares of worth $2.07 billion while later fund manager owns 13.63 million shares of worth $1.18 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.