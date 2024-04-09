Analysts Are Recommending Micron Technology Inc. (MU) As A Buy Candidate

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 27.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.15B, closed the last trade at $122.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The MU stock price is -6.17% off its 52-week high price of $130.54 and 53.8% above the 52-week low of $56.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.40 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting -0.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MU stock price touched $122.95 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved 44.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 24.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 117.98%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 130.10% and 175.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.40%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.09 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 116.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.62%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 26 and July 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 0.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.02% with a share float percentage of 85.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology Inc. having a total of 2,047 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 93.92 million shares worth more than $5.93 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 86.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.44 billion and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 34.14 million shares of worth $2.15 billion while later fund manager owns 26.06 million shares of worth $1.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.