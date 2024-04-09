Analysts Are Recommending Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) As A Buy Candidate

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.74B, closed the recent trade at $11.72 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 5.73% during that session. The BILI stock price is -92.24% off its 52-week high price of $22.53 and 24.91% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting 5.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BILI stock price touched $11.72 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc ADR shares have moved -3.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed 5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.89%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.30% and 68.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $772.67 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $832.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $712.65 million and $721.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.40% for the current quarter and 15.30% for the next.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.27% with a share float percentage of 16.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc ADR having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.27 million shares worth more than $170.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.0 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $48.37 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $31.75 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.