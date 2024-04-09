An Analysis Of Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Stock

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.84M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.09% during that session. The BHIL stock price is -825.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 900.51K shares.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Sporting -3.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BHIL stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, Benson Hill Inc shares have moved 15.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) have changed 11.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.8.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benson Hill Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.82%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -350.00% and 76.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $134.64 million and $109.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -79.40% for the current quarter and -76.90% for the next.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.54% with a share float percentage of 55.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benson Hill Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.86 million shares worth more than $23.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alphabet Inc., with the holding of over 15.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.96 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 3.92 million shares of worth $2.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $4.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.