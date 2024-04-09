AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 22.52% Rise

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 6.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $691.75M, closed the last trade at $16.05 per share which meant it gained $2.95 on the day or 22.52% during that session. The ALCC stock price is 14.64% off its 52-week high price of $13.70 and 37.07% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 291.63K shares.

Sporting 22.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALCC stock price touched $16.05 or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, AltC Acquisition Corp shares have moved 51.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) have changed 49.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 10780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

The company’s shares have gained 55.52% over the past 6 months.

AltC Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.66% with a share float percentage of 90.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AltC Acquisition Corp having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $50.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.72 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $10.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.