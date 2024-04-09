Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 16.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1941.29B, closed the last trade at $156.14 per share which meant it gained $2.2 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The GOOG stock price is -0.55% off its 52-week high price of $157.00 and 33.86% above the 52-week low of $103.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.20 million shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Sporting 1.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOOG stock price touched $156.14 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Alphabet Inc shares have moved 10.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have changed 15.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphabet Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.72%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.90% and 6.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.44 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.80% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.56% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.25%.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.12% with a share float percentage of 62.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc having a total of 4,787 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 413.43 million shares worth more than $50.01 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 359.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.45 billion and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 155.72 million shares of worth $18.84 billion while later fund manager owns 121.68 million shares of worth $14.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.