Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $257.98M, closed the last trade at $4.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -7.20% during that session. The ALDX stock price is -173.29% off its 52-week high price of $11.97 and 67.58% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.75K shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Sporting -7.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALDX stock price touched $4.38 or saw a rise of 11.87%. Year-to-date, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 24.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have changed 13.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.13%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.30% and 13.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.64% with a share float percentage of 61.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $95.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.1 million and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $15.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $14.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.