AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI): What Are The Positives?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.88M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -22841.18% off its 52-week high price of $39.00 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AGRI stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares have moved -63.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 54080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -126.21% over the past 5 years.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.22% with a share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.