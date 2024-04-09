Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Shares Have Declined -93.04% Year To Date

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -12.50% during that session. The ACOR stock price is -2204.76% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and -6.67% below the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.43K shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Sporting -12.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACOR stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 56.25%. Year-to-date, Acorda Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -93.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have changed -91.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.22% with a share float percentage of 13.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acorda Therapeutics Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davidson Kempner Partners with over 90154.0 shares worth more than $1.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Davidson Kempner Partners held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 55145.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 4.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 7989.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 6700.0 shares of worth $80400.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.