A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 3.43 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.37M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 10.38% during that session. The NINE stock price is -108.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.97 and 37.98% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 612.97K shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Sporting 10.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NINE stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc shares have moved 7.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) have changed 44.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nine Energy Service Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.50%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,166.70% and -216.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $141.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $149.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $163.41 million and $161.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.20% for the current quarter and -7.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.91% over the past 5 years.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.74% with a share float percentage of 71.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nine Energy Service Inc having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $34.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SCF Partners, Inc. held 25.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.3 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.