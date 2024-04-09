A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.75M, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 35.07% during that session. The MSGM stock price is -205.61% off its 52-week high price of $8.71 and 29.82% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9210.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.52K shares.

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Sporting 35.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MSGM stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Motorsport Games Inc shares have moved -7.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) have changed 28.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 7150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.77 million and $1.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.70% for the current quarter and 12.20% for the next. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.46% over the past 5 years.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.09% with a share float percentage of 4.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorsport Games Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with over 20000.0 shares worth more than $86000.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 14081.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60548.0 and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 10638.0 shares of worth $45743.0 while later fund manager owns 7615.0 shares of worth $26133.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.