A Detailed Analysis Of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 14.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.48M, closed the recent trade at $9.26 per share which meant it gained $3.35 on the day or 56.68% during that session. The ACRV stock price is -54.43% off its 52-week high price of $14.30 and 65.55% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54140.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.59K shares.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) trade information

Sporting 56.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACRV stock price touched $9.26 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 88.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) have changed 87.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acrivon Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.10%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.40% and -44.40% for the next quarter.

ACRV Dividends

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.95% with a share float percentage of 90.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acrivon Therapeutics Inc having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.81 million shares worth more than $62.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 21.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.98 million and represent 13.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $3.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $2.8 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.