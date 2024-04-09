6.82% Gain Drives American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.51M, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.82% during that session. The ABAT stock price is -650.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.10 and 17.55% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 785.84K shares.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Sporting 6.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ABAT stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 10.69%. Year-to-date, American Battery Technology Company shares have moved -59.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) have changed -16.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.81.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.74% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.01% over the past 5 years.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.94% with a share float percentage of 10.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Battery Technology Company having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company.