-3.80% Fall Drives Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.80% during that session. The SNGX stock price is -793.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 19.15% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.37K shares.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Sporting -3.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNGX stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 15.97%. Year-to-date, Soligenix Inc shares have moved -38.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) have changed -39.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 67710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soligenix Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 209.46%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.66% with a share float percentage of 3.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soligenix Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 92792.0 shares worth more than $42684.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80651.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37099.0 and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 80527.0 shares of worth $37042.0 while later fund manager owns 50865.0 shares of worth $23397.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.