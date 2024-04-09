3.43 Gain Turns Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.52M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The AMPX stock price is -403.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 556.90K shares.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMPX stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 16.6%. Year-to-date, Amprius Technologies Inc shares have moved -60.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) have changed -22.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amprius Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.33%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $610k and $1.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 177.00% for the current quarter and 56.90% for the next.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.09% with a share float percentage of 24.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amprius Technologies Inc having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $6.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.61 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $4.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $4.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.