Why Should You Consider Adding Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) To Your Portfolio?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $11.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -96.15% off its 52-week high price of $21.89 and 42.74% above the 52-week low of $6.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.01 million shares.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZIM stock price touched $11.16 or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have moved 13.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.51%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 404.00% and 106.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and 14.10% for the next.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.93% with a share float percentage of 29.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $33.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. held 2.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.92 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $7.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $8.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.