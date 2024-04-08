Why Should We Buy NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Stock?

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the last trade at $13.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The NVCR stock price is -508.44% off its 52-week high price of $83.60 and 20.89% above the 52-week low of $10.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Sporting -3.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVCR stock price touched $13.74 or saw a rise of 12.09%. Year-to-date, NovoCure Ltd shares have moved -7.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have changed -17.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovoCure Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.72%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.00% and 18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.45 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.97% over the past 5 years.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on January 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.89% with a share float percentage of 87.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovoCure Ltd having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.93 million shares worth more than $661.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 11.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $472.71 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.06% shares in the company for having 7.53 million shares of worth $312.3 million while later fund manager owns 4.67 million shares of worth $103.13 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.38% of company’s outstanding stock.